Coming events

Ludovic Courtès — October 17, 2017

Guix will be present on a few venues in the coming weeks:

On October 23rd, I (Ludovic Courtès) will be at GPCE, an academic conference co-located with SPLASH in Vancouver, Canada. I will present the paper Code Staging in GNU Guix, which discusses the motivation for and genesis of G-expressions, as well as recent improvements. It’s an honor to be presenting before an audience of experts in the field! Christopher Baines will be at freenode #live in Bristol, UK, among well-known free software activists from a variety of organizations and projects. Christopher will give a talk on October 29th to give an overview of Guix and GuixSD. On October 31st, Ricardo Wurmus, Jan Nieuwenhuizen, and possibly more Guix hackers will join a dozen free software projects at the third Reproducible Build Summit in Berlin, Germany. As in previous years, we expect it to be a good time to share tips & tricks as well as a longer-term vision with our fellow hackers!

If you’re around in Vancouver, Bristol, or Berlin, let’s get in touch! :-)

About GNU Guix

GNU Guix is a transactional package manager for the GNU system. The Guix System Distribution or GuixSD is an advanced distribution of the GNU system that relies on GNU Guix and respects the user's freedom.

In addition to standard package management features, Guix supports transactional upgrades and roll-backs, unprivileged package management, per-user profiles, and garbage collection. Guix uses low-level mechanisms from the Nix package manager, except that packages are defined as native Guile modules, using extensions to the Scheme language. GuixSD offers a declarative approach to operating system configuration management, and is highly customizable and hackable.

GuixSD can be used on an i686 or x86_64 machine. It is also possible to use Guix on top of an already installed GNU/Linux system, including on mips64el, armv7, and aarch64.